European Shares Seen Opening Broadly Higher

(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open mostly higher on Monday as the United States and China appeared close to finalizing a "phase one" trade deal.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the countries have "made headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement."

On Saturday, China's Commerce Ministry said both sides are "close to finalizing" some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hopes to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile.

Asian markets remain broadly higher even as data showed profits at China's industrial firms declined 5.3 percent in September from a year earlier, adding to concerns about a deepening slowdown. Markets in Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand are closed for holidays.

The U.S. dollar gained ground ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, with investors expecting a 25 bps rate cut.

The British pound extended losses after the European Union agreed to London's request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new departure date. Oil prices held steady after Russia reaffirmed its commitment to output cuts.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Intel boosted its revenue forecast and a statement from the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a phase one trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent to reach their best closing levels in three months.

European markets ended mostly higher on Friday as traders tracked news about Brexit and U.S.-China trade talks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.1 percent.

