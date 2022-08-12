European Shares Seen Mixed At Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening narrowly mixed on Friday, as Treasury yields jumped amid uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation.

A dollar gauge held steady and U.S. Treasury yields held firm after rising overnight as San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said inflation is too high and that she anticipates more restrictive monetary policy in 2023.

Oil hovered below $94 a barrel and headed for a weekly gain of more than 5 percent as recession fears eased. Gold edged up marginally and was on course for a fourth weekly gain.

Asian stocks were mostly lower, though Japanese markets rallied as traders returned to their desks following a national holiday.

It's a busy day on the European economic calendar, with quarterly national accounts, industrial production and foreign trade from the U.K., final inflation and unemployment data from France, and Eurozone industrial production figures for June due out later in the day.

Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to readings on U.S. import and exports prices, consumer sentiment, and inflation expectations.

U.S. stocks gave up early gains to end mostly lower overnight, as recession worries persisted and top Fed officials signaled they expect interest rate hikes to continue into 2023.

The latest economic data painted a mixed picture, with jobless claims rising for a second straight week while the July producer price index showed a surprise decline from June.

The Dow finished marginally higher while the S&P 500 ended little changed with a negative bias and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors continued to assess the U.S. consumer inflation report released the previous day.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX slipped marginally and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.6 percent while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent.

