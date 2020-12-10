European Shares Seen Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks may drift lower at open on Thursday as last-ditch Brexit negotiations yielded only an agreement to keep talking and U.S. stimulus talks dragged on.

After an expected breakthrough failed to materialize in Brussels, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until Sunday to decide on the future of post-Brexit negotiations.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned a no-deal Brexit would cause longer-term damage to Britain's economy than the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is little progress in U.S. stimulus talks, with the House of Representatives approving a one-week extension of federal government funding to give more time for talks about a broader coronavirus relief package.

But, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said told reporters that Congressional lawmakers were still looking for a way forward on Covid-19 aid.

There is some positive news on the vaccine front, with Canada's health regulator approving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and U.S. health officials announcing that vaccinations could begin as soon as this weekend.

Asian markets are trading mostly lower while the dollar rose ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day. The central bank is set to expand its massive stimulus program to prop up the recession-hit currency bloc.

The two-day European Council meeting starts later today, with the EU heads of state and government unlikely to have a decision or a debate on Brexit.

Investors also look forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting next week for more insight into the path of rates.

Gold slipped on dollar strength while oil prices gained ground in Asian trade on optimism over vaccine rollouts.

Overnight, U.S. stocks retreated from record levels amid no breakthrough in stimulus talks and a sell-off in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost as much as 1.9 percent.

European markets rose broadly on Wednesday as Hungary and Poland lifted their veto over a landmark European Union stimulus package and traders hoped that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might thrash out a deal during Brexit talks in Brussels.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.3 percent. The German DAX rose half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent.

