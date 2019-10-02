European Shares Seen Lower Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

(RTTNews) - European stocks may follow their U.S. and Asian peers lower on Wednesday as a surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing last month stoked fresh worries about global growth and North Korea launched at least one projectile toward waters near Japan, heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The National Security Council in Seoul expressed "strong concern" over the launch of what it said may have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said a missile fell into the waters of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which covers the area as far as 370 kilometers (230 miles) from the coast.

Adding to the tensions in Asia, a police officer shot an 18-year-old protester in Hong Kong on Tuesday as thousands in mainland China celebrated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The U.S. dollar pulled back after the release of weak data while oil recovered from recent declines on data showing a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories.

In economic releases, U.K. shop prices declined at the fastest pace in more than a year in September on weaker spending, data published by the British Retail Consortium showed.

The BRC-Nielsen shop price index decreased 0.6 percent in September after easing 0.4 percent in August. This was the biggest fall since May 2018.

Construction Purchasing Managers' survey data from the U.K. is due later in the day, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his plan for a new Brexit deal at his Conservative party conference later today.

Across the Atlantic, trading later today may be impacted by reaction to payroll processor ADP's report on private sector employment in the month of September.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red after data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to a more than 10-year low in September.

President Donald Trump blamed the weak manufacturing data on the Federal Reserve, which he blasted as "pathetic" in a post on Twitter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.2 percent.

European markets also fell on Tuesday as weak inflation and factory activity readings from the euro zone added to investor worries over the effect of the U.S.-China trade dispute on the world economy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 1.3 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent.

