European Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open a tad higher on Friday as investors remain optimistic that a U.S. stimulus package would eventually be passed.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported progress in talks with the Trump administration for another round of financial aid despite continued opposition from the Republican-controlled Senate.

Meanwhile, in their second and final debate, President Trump and Joe Biden argued about handling Covid-19 and reopening the country, the economy, health-care reform and immigration.

Asian markets remain mostly higher, though the upside remained limited after Intel Corp reported a surprise drop in data center sales and issued a tepid forecast.

A cautious undertone prevails amid increasing evidence that the coronavirus pandemic is worsening in Europe.

According to a Reuters tally, the coronavirus cases reported in Europe more than doubled within 10 days and exceeded 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday.

Both Germany and France saw their daily Covid-19 infections hit new highs on Thursday. A curfew has been imposed from 12:30 a.m. until 5:00 a.m. in Greece.

The U.K., Ireland and other nations have extended their restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa said the spread of coronavirus is out of control in certain parts of the country. Elsewhere, U.S. hospitalizations for Covid-19 have reached a two-month high.

The dollar rose in Asian trade and gold held steady, while oil held on to gains from the previous session after Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he would be prepared to extend record supply cuts, if market conditions warranted.

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey data from euro area and the U.K. are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as investors cheered positive jobless claims and home sales data and priced in the possibility of Biden's victory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both gained about half a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index edged up 0.2 percent.

European stocks recoupled early losses to end on a flat note Thursday after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a stimulus deal is close but it may take time to transform it into legislation.

The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.1 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both slipped 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.