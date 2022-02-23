European Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening higher on Wednesday after world powers imposed less harsh sanctions on Moscow than feared and U.S. President Joe Biden left the door open to diplomacy, saying there was still time to avoid war.

Asian markets were mostly higher and demand for safe-havens waned a little bit, while the dollar was up slightly as U.S. bond yields bounced back from lows. Gold traded flat while oil prices took a breather on fading supply worries.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight, as fears of a war in Europe deepened and President Joe Biden announced a wave of sanctions against Russia. Biden also said the U.S. would continue to supply 'defensive' weapons to Ukraine.

The Dow fell 1.4 percent to end at an eight-month low and the S&P 500 shed 1 percent to enter into correction territory while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index declined 1.2 percent.

European stocks ended flat on Tuesday despite Russia-Ukraine jitters.

After Russia moved quickly to secure its hold on Ukraine's rebel regions, Germany halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the U.K. slapped targeted economic sanctions.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX slipped 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index finished marginally lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.

