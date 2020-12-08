European Shares Seen Flat To Lower On Covid-19 Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open lower on Tuesday as coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States and Europe, leading to a string of renewed lockdowns.

The governors of New York and California have warned of a crisis that is filling up hospitals.

Germany is looking to impose tougher restrictions on movement after a nationwide partial shutdown made little impact on the spread of the disease.

France may have to delay unwinding some Covid lockdown restrictions next week amid signs the country will miss a coronavirus goal set by President Emmanuel Macron.

A partial lockdown in 38 different municipalities, including Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense and parts of Zealand is to take effect in Denmark from Wednesday.

Asian markets are trading mixed as investors await the outcome of Brexit negotiations and U.S. stimulus talks.

The U.S. Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise.

The U.K. will see the largest-scale immunization program in its history beginning today when the first Covid-19 vaccines are administered.

Gold prices continued to recover while oil remained under selling pressure on reports that the U.S. was preparing sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials.

Economic confidence survey data from Germany and revised GDP figures from euro area are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as a surge in Covid-19 cases led to renewed lockdown orders in California and traders waited for further developments regarding a potential stimulus bill.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent to hit a fresh record closing high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent.

European markets ended broadly lower on Monday amid rising U.S.-China tensions and continued uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index gave up 0.3 percent. The German DAX slid 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.