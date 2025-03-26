European Shares Seen Flat To Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as investors react to Black Sea maritime security deals struck by the U.S. in the war in Ukraine and await more clarity on U.S. President's Donald Trump's trade policy ahead of a new round of tariffs set to take effect next week.

There's an elevated baseline anxiety in the markets despite Trump hinting at tariff flexibility for some countries.

Asian markets were broadly higher while the U.S. dollar meandered after a survey showed U.S. consumer confidence reached its lowest level in 12 years in March, suggesting a possible recession ahead.

Sentiment was underpinned after the United States announced agreements with Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe passage in the Black Sea and ban military attacks by the two countries on energy facilities.

But many details were unresolved as the Kremlin made the deal conditional on lifting some Western sanctions.

Copper prices in the U.S. surged to a historic high, driven by concerns over potential U.S. tariffs and China's plans to vigorously boost consumption.

Gold ticked lower while oil edged up after industry data showed a drawdown in U.S. inventories.

In economic news, U.K. inflation numbers and the Spring Statement along with U.S. durable goods orders data may garner some attention later in the day.

U.S. stocks ended higher for a third straight session overnight as investors reacted to data showing a dip in consumer confidence for the fourth consecutive month and President Trump's softer tariff plan.

Ratings agency Moody's has warned on the U.S. fiscal outlook, saying Trump's policies could make it more difficult to offset rising deficit and debt.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent, the S&P 500 edged up by 0.2 percent and the Dow finished marginally higher.

European stocks closed higher on Tuesday as a survey showed German business morale rose in March.

The pan European STOXX 600 climbed 0.7 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both rallied around 1.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.

