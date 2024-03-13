News & Insights

MT

European shares scale new record highs on upbeat earnings

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

March 13, 2024 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 13 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher to hit another record high on Wednesday, as upbeat corporate updates encouraged market sentiment, while investors awaited industrial production data from the region.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1%, by 8:21 GMT, following the benchmark's all-time closing high on Tuesday.

The retail index .SXRP gained 3.0% and led sectoral gains, helped by a 16.9% surge in Zalando ZALG.DE, after the online fashion retailer reported a fourth quarter profit beat and announced a share buy-back program.

E.ON EONGn.DE rose 6.0% after the operator of energy networks raised its five-year investment target to 42 billion euros ($45.90 billion), and provided 2024 profit guidance that beat expectations.

Vallourec VLLP.PA climbed 6.6%, after the steelmaker ArcelorMittal MT.LU announced acquisition of a 28.4% stake in the France-based company for around 955 million euros to increase its exposure in the tubular business.

On the data front, investors awaited figures on euro zone industrial production for the month of January, due 10:00 GMT, for more insights into the region's economic resilience and the start of the interest rate cut cycle.

($1 = 0.9151 euros)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.