European shares scale another record high on tech support

March 4 (Reuters) - European shares started the week on a subdued tone as investors remained cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting later in the week, while strength in technology stocks partially offset losses in other sectors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1% by 9:22 GMT, scaling another record high and was less than a couple of points shy of the 500 mark. On the contrary, Germany's benchmark DAX .GDAXI was up 0.1%, but came off a seven-day streak of record highs.

Top performer technology index .SX8P tracked a global rally in AI shares and jumped 1.1%, while the healthcare .SXDP sector was up 0.7%, offsetting weakness in rate-sensitive shares.

Interest-rate dependent real estate .SX86P and basic resources .SXPP indexes both dropped 0.7%, leading sectoral declines, as uncertainty around rate-cut grows ahead of the ECB's monetary policy meeting.

The ECB meets on Thursday and is expected to keep rates at a record high 4%, but the central bank is also likely to lower its outlook for inflation in a nod to eventual cuts. 0#ECBWATCH

In the last week, data showed euro zone inflation dipped in February, but underlying price growth proved to be sticky. Another data set showed manufacturing activity continued to contract last month.

In corporate updates, shares of Delivery Hero DHER.DE climbed 4.7%, to the top of STOXX 600 after the online takeaway food company announced a financing deal and other moves on its debt.

Evonik Industries EVKn.DE expected no signs of a recovery in 2024 and announced up to 2,000 job cuts worldwide by 2026 in a bid to cut costs. Shares of the German chemicals group added 1.6%.

The founding shareholders of SoftwareOne SWON.S have scrapped their agreement with U.S. investor Bain Capital to buy the firm, taking the shares of the Swiss IT services company down 2.7%.

Hipgnosis SONG.L shed 10% to hit a record low, after steep declines in its asset valuations led the UK music investor to freeze dividend payments for the foreseeable future.

