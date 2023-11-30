European shares scale 2-mth high on energy, financial boost; eye strong monthly gains

By Ankika Biswas and Khushi Singh

Nov 30 (Reuters) - European shares hit a more than two-month high on Thursday, boosted by energy and financials, while investors geared up for key inflation prints from the United States and euro zone to back expectations that global interest rates have peaked.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.2% by 0930 GMT, eyeing its biggest monthly jump since January, with rate-sensitive real estate .SX86P and technology stocks .SX8P leading monthly sectoral gains.

For the day, energy stocks .SXEP jumped 1.1% as oil prices climbed ahead of an OPEC+ meeting, while insurance stocks .SXIP rose 0.6%.

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index - and Europe's Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation data are due later in the day.

Investors expect the European Central Bank to cut rates in April after inflation and growth figures for a handful of euro zone countries came in lower than expected, pricing in derivatives markets showed.

"We've seen bond yields drifting lower, helping some of the peripheral markets. Italy relatively from a macro perspective, is highly indebted and so relief on the yield side perhaps has a larger impact on financial assets in that market," Moneyfarm's Flax said.

Italy's LeonardoLDOF.MIrose 2.1% after JP Morgan resumed coverage of the defence and aerospace group with an "overweight" rating.

Dutch insurance company ASRASRNL.AS jumped 11.8% to top the STOXX 600 after announcing a final settlement with interest groups concerning unit-linked products for an amount well below expectations.

EurazeoEURA.PA climbed 8.1% after the French investment company set out strategic objectives for 2024-2027.

OCIOCI.AS dropped 6.8% after Jefferies downgraded the chemicals producer to "hold" from "buy", while ElektaEKTAb.ST lost 5.1% after Barclays initiated coverage on the radiation therapy equipment maker with "underweight" rating.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

