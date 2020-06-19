European shares rise with focus on EU recovery fund talks

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 19 (Reuters) - European shares gained ground on Friday, ahead of the European Council's meeting to negotiate the EU recovery fund, while German payments firm Wirecard tumbled for a second straight day after disclosing a $2.1 billion hole in cash balances.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX, which like other global markets has struggled in the face of new bouts of coronavirus infections in the China and a number of other economies, rose 0.7%.

The European Council will have its first meeting to discuss a commission's proposal to raise 750 billion euros worth of debt to top up spending from joint coffers to be worth 1.1 trillion euros in 2021-27.

"Considering that the proposal requires unanimous consent, the political wrangling has been intense and is delaying some much-needed stimulus for the ailing EU economy, which is facing its worst recession since World War 2," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

Analysts, however, say it is unlikely that there will be any quick agreement despite German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plea for European countries to show more solidarity with each other.

"But a show of solidarity, even if the EU leaders were to make all the right noises over the coming weeks about the fund's eventual approval, may restore some bullish momentum," Tan said.

The STOXX 600 index is set to end the week higher on Friday, recovering about 36% from its March lows on massive stimulus and less-than-dire economic data.

However, COVID-19 cases continued to rise as around 400 workers at a slaughterhouse in northern Germany tested positive for the virus on Thursday, while the numbers rose in several U.S. states and Beijing.

Wirecard WDIG.DE lost another 44%, after plunging about 60% on Thursday, as it said it may be the victim of "fraud of considerable proportions" and suspended management board member Jan Marsalek.

Lufthansa LHAG.DE rose 2.4% after its biggest shareholder, German billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele, reached out to Berlin politicians for talks, newspaper Handelsblatt reported, the latest step in a standoff over the airline's 9 billion euro ($10.1 billion) bailout.

Shares in Softewareone SWON.S slipped 5.7% after the company announced changes in shareholder structure and in the board of directors.

The defensive utilities index .SX6P rose 1.1%, the most among European sub-indexes, while oil & gas stocks .SXEP bounced on higher crude prices.

Stock markets in Finland and Sweden were closed for trading on Friday.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.