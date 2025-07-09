Markets

European Shares Rise On US-EU Trade Deal Hopes

July 09, 2025 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors waited for an update on the U.S.-EU trade deal.

The Financial Times reported that European Union negotiators are closing in on a trade deal with the U.S. that would cement higher tariffs than those granted to the U.K.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up half a percent at 548.25 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX surged 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 rallied 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher. In corporate news, WPP shares plunged 17 percent after the British advertising major trimmed its outlook for first half and fiscal 2025.

Close Brothers slumped 6.4 percent. The merchant banking group said it plans to scale back its premium finance division in a bid to cut costs and focus on its offerings for businesses.

Galliford Try Holdings rallied 2.6 percent. The construction group said it expects to report full year 2025 revenue and adjusted pre-tax profit slightly above the upper end of current market forecasts.

Energy services firm Hunting Plc climbed over 10 percent after reporting strong half-year results and launching a $40 million share repurchase program.

EssilorLuxottica soared nearly 6 percent after Meta Plaforms Inc. bought a minority stake in the world's largest eyewear manufacturer.

Germany's Renk advanced 3.8 percent amid reports that the military vehicle parts maker is considering options for civilian industrial business.

Banks such as Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale were up 2-4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.