News & Insights

SPX

European shares rise on Wall Street bounce; ECB decision in focus

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

January 22, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 22 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday, catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street that drove the benchmark S&P 500 to a record peak in the previous session, while investors await the European Central Bank's policy decision due this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.7%, as of 0810 GMT, following a 1.5% decline last week.

The S&P 500 index .SPX scaled a record high on Friday, the first in two years, fuelled by a rally in U.S. chipmakers and heavyweight technology stocks.

Technology stocks .SX8P in the euro zone climbed 1.2% on Monday.

Adding to the sector's gains, ASML Holdings ASML.AS gained 2.2% after Bernstein upgraded the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker's rating to "outperform" from "market-perform".

Investor attention has sharpened on the ECB's monetary policy decision, due on Jan. 25, to ascertain the timing of interest rate cuts from the central bank.

Among other movers, shares of Kindred KINDsdb.ST jumped 16.8% after French gaming company La Francaise des JeuxFDJ.PA launched a takeover offer for its European online peer in a $.28 billion deal. La Francaise's shares FDJ.PA climbed nearly 5%.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
ASML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.