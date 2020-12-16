European shares rise on vaccine, Brexit hopes

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 16 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains to a third straight session on Wednesday on rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal and the possible roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in the continent before the new year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5%, with eyes on flash PMIs for December due in the morning session. Expectations are for a slight improvement in business activity over the previous month.

The optimism in Europe follows an upbeat session in Asia after a strong close on Wall Street overnight with the Nasdaq hitting yet another record on growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus. MKTS/GLOB

Investors will also be watching for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. The decision is due after European markets hours, at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

