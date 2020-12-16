European shares rise on vaccine, Brexit hopes

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares extended gains to a third straight session on Wednesday on rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal and the possible roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in the continent before the new year.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 16 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains to a third straight session on Wednesday on rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal and the possible roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in the continent before the new year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5%, with eyes on flash PMIs for December due in the morning session. Expectations are for a slight improvement in business activity over the previous month.

The optimism in Europe follows an upbeat session in Asia after a strong close on Wall Street overnight with the Nasdaq hitting yet another record on growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus. MKTS/GLOB

Investors will also be watching for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. The decision is due after European markets hours, at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters