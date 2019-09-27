European Shares Rise On US-China Trade Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks advanced on Friday as investors shrugged off weak data from China and looked forward to the next round of U.S.-China talks scheduled for October.

Meanwhile, Eurozone's economic sentiment weakened more-than-expected in September to its lowest level in over four-and-a-half years, largely due to the persistent weakness in manufacturing, while the morale improved slightly in services, survey data from the European Commission showed.

The economic sentiment index fell to 101.7 from 103.1 in August, marking the lowest reading since February 2015, when it was 100.9. Economists had forecast a modest fall to 103.

Preliminary data released earlier in the day showed that France's consumer price inflation slowed marginally in September on energy and food prices.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up half a percent at 391.83 after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was gaining 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index was up 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up as much as 1.2 percent, helped by a weakening pound.

The pound was heading for its worst week since the start of August as the political turmoil in Westminster deepened and BoE policymaker Michael Saunders said the U.K. may need a rate cut even with a Brexit deal.

Norwegian aluminum company Norsk Hydro added 1.4 percent after a Brazilian court lifted its final production embargo on Alunorte's new bauxite residue disposal (DRS2) under a criminal lawsuit.

Infineon Technologies lost 2.8 percent and AMS dropped 1.3 percent after a profit warning from U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.

German defense contractor Rheinmetall declined 2.1 percent on news that IT infrastructure of its Automotive plants in Brazil, Mexico and the USA has been affected by malware attacks since late on the evening of 24 September 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.