European shares rise on upbeat earnings; ECB minutes in focus

Jan 18 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, following three straight sessions of losses, lifted by Richemont and Flutter's upbeat results, while investors awaited release of the European Central Bank's policy meeting minutes due later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged 0.1% higher by 0917 GMT, after falling to a six-week low in the previous session.

Supporting the benchmark index, shares of RichemontCFR.S climbed 8.7% after the Cartier jewellery owner's third-quarter sales trounced forecast, owing to a massive revenue jump in China.

Other luxury stocks including LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA added nearly 2% and 1.6%, respectively, boosting the personal and household good index .SXQP up almost 1%.

Watches of SwitzerlandWOSG.L, on the contrary, slumped 28.3% to hit a three-year low after the luxury retailer slashed its annual revenue and profit margin forecast.

Investors now await minutes, scheduled for release at 1230 GMT, from the ECB's December meeting for clues on the central bank's interest rate path.

The recent bevy of remarks from policymakers to push against market expectations have caused traders to scale back rate-cut bets, with the first cut now being priced in for April instead of March. 0#ECBWATCH

"It's definitely reflective of markets adapting to the central bank messaging that they're going to keep rates higher for longer," said Laura Cooper, senior macro strategist for iShares EMEA at BlackRock.

Among other corporate updates, shares of online betting giant FlutterFLTRF.L jumped 12% on reporting a surge in its fourth-quarter revenue.

Flutter's shares lifted the travel and leisure index .SXTP up 3.7%, on track to record its best day in more than three months, if gains hold.

The food and beverages index .SX3P was a drag, down 0.3%, helmed by a 1.6% fall in CampariCPRI.MI after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the Italian spirits maker to "underperform" from "sector perform" over concerns of volatility in recent quarterly results.

Technology stocks .SX8P rose 1.1%, tracking positive quarterly results from Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC2330.TW, TSM.N.

