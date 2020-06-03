TIF

European shares rise on upbeat China data; Renault jumps

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as signs of a pickup in China's services sector activity offset concerns about Sino-U.S. trade tensions and widespread civil unrest in the United States.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

STOXX 600 hovering near early March highs

Renault jumps after finalising state aid

Final reading of eurozone PMIs awaited

Adds details, updates prices

June 3 (Reuters) - European shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as signs of a pickup in China's services sector activity offset concerns about Sino-U.S. trade tensions and widespread civil unrest in the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 1%, hovering near three-month highs, led by gains in insurers .SXIP, automakers .SXAP, banks .SX7P and oil & gas .SXEP sectors.

A survey showed China's services sector returned to growth in May for the first time since January, even though employment and overseas demand remained weak.

Final data on euro zone business activity for May is due at 0800 GMT.

Massive stimulus from major central banks, hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and improving economic data have helped the STOXX 600 recover about 35% from March lows, leaving it a little over 16% below February highs.

Among individual stocks, Renault SA RENA.PA jumped 7.6% after it finalised a 5 billion euro ($5.60 billion) loan from with the French government and Goldman Sachs upgraded its stock to "buy".

French insurer AXA AXAF.PA rose 6.1% after revealing plans to halve its dividend amid the coronavirus crisis, but said it could propose an additional fourth-quarter shareholder payment if conditions improved.

Lufthansa LHAG.DE gained 1.7% as it vowed to step up restructuring measures after posting a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros ($2.35 billion).

French luxury goods group LVMH LVMH.PA edged up 0.4% after fashion trade publication WWD reported that its $16.2 billion takeover of Tiffany & Co TIF.N is looking less certain.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters