European shares rise on upbeat China data; Renault jumps

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

June 3 (Reuters) - European shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as signs of a pickup in China's services activity offset concerns about Sino-U.S. trade tensions and widespread civil unrest in the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.8% by 0714 GMT, holding near a three-month high.

Sectors exposed to the health of China's economy such as oil & gas .SXEP and automakers .SXAP rose more than 1% after a survey showed China's services sector returned to growth in May for the first time since January, even though employment and overseas demand remained weak.

Final data on euro zone business activity for May is due at 0900 GMT.

Among individual stocks, Renault SA RENA.PA jumped 7.7% after it finalised a 5 billion euro ($5.60 billion) loan from with the French government and Goldman Sachs upgraded its stock to "buy".

French insurer AXA AXAF.PA rose 5% after revealing plans to halve its dividend amid the coronavirus crisis, while adding that it could propose an additional fourth-quarter shareholder payment if conditions improved.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.