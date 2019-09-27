European shares rise on trade-fueled optimism, London shines

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Sept 27 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, with London stocks outperforming due to a weaker pound, while hopes of a quick resolution to the U.S.-China trade war offset worries of slowing economic growth and rising political risks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5%, with export-heavy London's FTSE 100 .FTSE up almost 1%, led by gains in oil majors and miners.

The United States and China are prepping for another round of high-level trade talks scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11 in Washington, aimed at resolving their near 15-month long trade dispute.

The European basic resources sector .SXPP jumped 1.4%, powered by a rise in shares of Norwegian aluminum company Norsk Hydro NHY.OL, which gained 1.9%, after a Brazilian court lifted its final production embargo on the company's key plant.

However, shares of semiconductor companies Infineon IFXGn.DE, AMS AMS.S and ASM International ASMI.AS came under pressure after a profit warning from U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc MU.O.

Tech stocks .SX8P edged 0.1% higher, posting some of the smallest gains among the major European sub-sectors.

