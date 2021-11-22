TEL

European shares rise on telecoms M&A; Telecom Italia soars 20%

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares rose on Monday, boosted by telecom stocks as Telecom Italia's shares shot up 20% after a $12 billion bid from U.S. fund KKR to take Italy's largest phone group private.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 22 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, boosted by telecom stocks as Telecom Italia's shares shot up 20% after a $12 billion bid from U.S. fund KKR to take Italy's largest phone group private.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.3% by 0828 GMT, reversing Friday's declines after Austria announced fresh COVID-19 lockdowns, with neighbouring Germany warning it may follow suit.

Telecom stocks .SXKP rose 0.9% on a boost from Telecom Italia's shares TLIT.MI, which jumped 21.3% to their highest level since June.

Norway's Telenor TEL.OL climbed 1.9% after agreeing to merge its telecom unit with Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group in a deal valued at about $8.61 billion.

The European benchmark logged its first weekly drop in seven weeks on Friday on concerns over the impact of possible COVID-19 lockdowns on the back of a recent surge in infections, which hit cyclical sectors such as automakers and banks.

Renault SA RENA.PA added 0.4% after signing a supply deal for the second time with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources VUL.AX.

Meanwhile, wind turbine maker Vestas VWS.CO skidded 1.4% after saying it was hit by a cyber attack that affected its IT systems and compromised data at the Danish firm.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters