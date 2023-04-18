European shares rise on strong China recovery, US bank results on tap

By Shubham Batra

April 18 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, as investors awaited more U.S. bank earnings to gauge the health of the sector, while China's stronger-than-expected economic recovery boosted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged 0.2% higher, after the week started with a pullback from one-year highs, ending a five-day winning run.

Bank stocks .SX7P, which were hammered on Monday, rose 0.9%, while utilities .SX6P slid 0.5%.

Travel shares .SXTP were among the top gainers, led by EasyJet Plc EZJ.L, which jumped 3.1% as the airline said it expects full-year profit to beat market forecasts.

China's economy grew 4.5% year-on-year in the first quarter, eclipsing expectations as policymakers moved to bolster growth following the end of strict COVID-19 curbs in December.

However, easing inflation and surging bank savings are raising questions over the strength of domestic demand.

"The question for markets is what comes next, and how will rising global headwinds impact the recovery?," UBS analysts said in a note.

"With policymakers pledging a pro-growth stance, and signs a significant recovery in consumption on pent-up demand and supportive base effects, we think China will surpass its relatively modest 5% growth target this year."

The increase in China's consumer spending also pushed luxury shares .SXQP in Europe higher by 0.4%.

Markets will now watch out for reports from Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N later in the day, while Morgan Stanley MS.N is due on Wednesday, after stellar results from the other big U.S. banks last week.

After a strong start to the year, European equities took a hit last month following the forced rescue of Credit Suisse and uncertainty over interest rate outlook. Still, the STOXX 600 has managed to gain 10% this year, compared to the S&P 500 index's .SPX 7.5% gain.

Shares of Demant DEMANT.CO were up 6.6% and were the top gainer on the broader index, after the Danish hearing aid maker raised its financial guidance for 2023 on Monday.

UBS Group AG UBSG.S added 1.2% as the Swiss bank was making changes to its $6 billion share buyback programme following its takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S.

Investors will also monitor Germany's ZEW survey, due at 0900 GMT, expected to show that economic conditions in region's largest economy improved in April from the previous month.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.