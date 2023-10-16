News & Insights

PFE

European shares rise on mining boost; investors eye Middle East conflict

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

October 16, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 16 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Monday, with miners in the lead on optimism around demand from top consumer China, although trading was cautious as investors weighed prospects of an escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.4% by 0707 GMT.

The mining index .SXPP rose 1.3% as prices of base metals were lifted by hopes of stronger demand from China after data last week signalled some signs of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy.

Also boosting the index was a nearly 4% gain in shares of SSAB SSABa.ST after JP Morgan upgraded the Swedish steel company to "overweight" from "neutral".

Global risk sentiment was still on shaky grounds over concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict would spill over to the broader region, gaining steam after Iran warned Israel of escalation.

Among other single stocks, Frankfurt-listed shares of BioNTech 22UAy.DE fell nearly 5% after partner PfizerPFE.N on Friday slashed its full-year revenue forecast on lower sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.