European shares rise on miners, energy boost ahead of key inflation readings

Nov 30 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday, led by miners and energy stocks, as investors geared up for key inflation prints out of the United States and euro zone to back expectations global interest rates have peaked.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0810 GMT, eyeing its biggest monthly gain since January.

Miners .SXPP gained 0.4% tracking higher copper prices, while energy stocks .SXEP rose 0.9% as oil prices climbed ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - personal consumption expenditure price index - and Europe's HICP inflation are due during the day.

Dutch insurance company ASRASRNL.AS jumped 11.8% after raising target for run-rate cost synergies from the transaction with Aegon Nederland. The insurance sector .SXIP was up 0.4%.

OCIOCI.AS dropped 7.4% after Jefferies downgraded the chemicals producer to "hold" from "buy".

