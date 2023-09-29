News & Insights

European shares rise on luxury boost ahead of euro zone inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

September 29, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

STOXX 600 adds 0.6%

Sept 29 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, helped by gains in luxury stocks, as investors focused on a slew of economic data towards the end of a rough quarter.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX climbed 0.6% by 0707 GMT, with all eyes on the euro zone inflation data due later in the day that could help determine the European Central Bank's monetary policy path.

French inflation unexpectedly slowed in September as easing price rises in the food sector outpaced higher prices in the energy sector, preliminary EU-harmonised official data showed.

Luxury stocks such as LVMH LVMH.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA gained 2.3% each, lifting the pan-European index in early trading.

Shares of Adidas ADSGn.DE climbed 6.2% after U.S. peer NikeNKE.N beat profit estimates on Thursday.

The STOXX 600 is set to end the quarter 2.3% lower, with Germany's DAX .GDAXI lagging regional peers with a 4.6% loss.

German retail sales unexpectedly fell in August, data showed, as persistently high inflation took its toll on consumption in the euro zone's largest economy.

Meanwhile, Britain's economic performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was stronger than previously thought, with faster growth than Germany or France, according to revisions to official data released on Friday.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

