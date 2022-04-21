European Shares Rise On Lower Yields; Miners Tumble

(RTTNews) - European stocks rose on Thursday, with a dip in U.S. Treasury yields offering some relief. U.K. stocks underperformed as mining companies fell after underwhelming production updates.

Investors continued to pay attention to the situation in Ukraine, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin declaring that Ukraine's Mariupol has been 'successfully liberated'.

The World Bank has warned that a "human catastrophe" is unfolding due to a rising food crisis across the world triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Amid significant uncertainty to growth outlook, investors awaited comments from the central bank holy trinity of Fed chair Jay Powell, ECB president Christine Lagarde and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

ECB vice president Luis de Guindos said in an interview published today that the central bank should end its stimulus program in July and raise rates that same month, in September or later.

The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.4 percent to 461.84 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX rallied 1.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index surged 1.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower.

Mining giant Anglo American slumped almost 9 percent in London after slashing its production outlook.

BHP declined 2.6 percent after cutting its annual copper production view.

Peers followed suit, with Antofagasta and Glencore losing 8 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Gambling company Rank Group slumped 8 percent after cutting its full-year EBIT guidance.

Alstom jumped nearly 5 percent in Paris after it won largest light rail contract in Australia to deliver Next Generation Trams for Melbourne, Victoria.

Rexel soared 7 percent. The distributor of electrical supplies reported that its first-quarter sales were 4.38 billion euros, a growth of 31.4 percent on a reported basis.

Franco-German lab supplies group Sartorius AG rose 4.4 percent after confirming its 2022 outlook.

Nestle added 1.5 percent after the Swiss food group confirmed its targets for 2022.

Engineering firm ABB surged 5.3 percent after it reported a big jump in orders during the first quarter.

Akzo Nobel NV jumped 5.6 percent after delivering double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.