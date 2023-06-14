European shares rise on hopes of Fed pause; Entain plunges

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 14 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, ahead of a broadly priced-in pause in interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while Entain shares fell sharply after announcing a deal.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXXrose 0.3%, with the travel & leisure index .SXTP falling 0.8%.

Ladbrokes-owner EntainENT.L plunged 10.1%, falling to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after it said on Tuesday it will buy Poland-based sports betting operator STS Holdings STH1.WA for 750 million pounds ($946 million),

Traders have all but fully baked in the Fed holding rates at the 5.00%-5.25% range later in the day, while giving it a 63% chance of a rate hike in July, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

U.S. inflation data on Tuesday further helped cement bets for a pause in tightening as price pressures showed signs of moderating in May.

The U.S. central bank will release its policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference half an hour later.

The European Central Bank will hold its policy meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to hike rates by another 25 basis points to tame stubborn inflation.

Bank stocks .SX7P, that tend to benefit from higher rates, rose 0.7%. Italy .FTMIB and Spain's .IBEX lender-heavy indexes rose about 0.6% each to lead gains among major regional peers.

Markets are looking for more economic data and updates from major central banks to drive a definitive move, as the STOXX 600 stays restricted to a 1% trading range for over a week.

Data showed British economic output inched higher as expected in April, driven by the retail sector and the filming industry.

London's FTSE 100 index .FTSE rose 0.1%.

Shares of Spanish drugmaker GrifolsGRLS.MC jumped 10.3% to the top of the STOXX 600 after it disclosed a plan to reduce its stake in Shanghai RAAS 002252.SZ in a deal that would bring it $1.5 billion.

LogitechLOGN.Sshares slid 8.7% after the computer accessories maker said that Chief Executive Officer and President Bracken Darrell is resigning from his role effective immediately.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

