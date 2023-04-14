JPM

European shares rise on hopes of end of US rate-hike cycle

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

April 14, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 14 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday and were set for a fourth straight weekly gain, buoyed by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon pause its aggressive interest rate-hike cycle following cooler-than-expected inflation in March.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.3% by 0707 GMT, after data showed overnight that U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in March. Real estate shares .SX86P led the gains, rising 0.7%, while insurance-sector shares .SXIP slid 0.6%.

The blue-chip STOXX 50 index .STOXX50 held on to its 22-year highs hit on Wednesday, adding 0.3%.

Hermes HRMS.PA added 0.9% as the Birkin bag makers sales rose 23% in the first quarter, above market expectations.

TomTom TOM2.AS jumped 11.8% as the Dutch navigation and digital mapping company reported better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter. British veterinary pharmaceuticals firm Dechra DPH.L, jumped 37%, as the company said it had entered into talks with private equity group EQT for a possible offer in a 4.63 billion pound ($5.80 billion) all-cash deal.

Investors will closely monitor U.S. earnings starting later in the day with focus on big banks including JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N and Citigroup C.N, as last month's regional banking crisis and a slowing economy cast a shadow over the banking sector.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
WFC
C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.