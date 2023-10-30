News & Insights

European shares rise on healthcare boost, retreating bond yields

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

October 30, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 30 (Reuters) - European shares recovered in early trading on Monday, boosted by healthcare stocks, as bond yields declined with investors assessing key inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.8% by 0826 GMT, after falling over 4% in the past two weeks.

Euro area sovereign bond yields dropped with investors reckoning markets broadly priced in a higher-for-longer outlook for policy rates.

Data showed consumer prices in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) fell by 0.1% month-on-month in October and were up by 3.1% year-on-year.

Another preliminary data showed Spain's 12-month inflation in October was unchanged from the previous month at 3.5%.

The healthcare sector .SXDP rose 1.1%, boosted by a 2.5% jump in Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO.

Siemens EnergyENR1nDE jumped 9% as close talks with Berlin over around 15 billion euros ($15.8 billion) in project-related guarantees continued over the weekend.

Dassault Systemes DAST.PA jumped 3.0% after JP Morgan upgraded the French software maker to "overweight" from "underweight".

HSBCHSBA.L gained 1.2% after reporting a fresh $3 billion share buyback and a more than doubling of third-quarter profit.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.