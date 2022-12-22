European shares rise on financials, energy boost amid festive cheer

By Amruta Khandekar

Dec 22 (Reuters) - European shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday, boosted by financial and energy stocks, as investors cheered improving consumer sentiment in the United States after inflation expectations eased.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.4% at a one-week high, taking cues from an upbeat session on Wall Street overnight.

The U.S. main stock indexes logged their biggest daily gains so far this month on Wednesday, helped by a reading which showed domestic consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as inflation retreated and the labour market remained strong.

European shares also posted strong gains in the previous session, as improving consumer sentiment in the eurozone eased some fears about an economic downturn which had been heightened by hawkish messages by major central banks last week.

"What we're seeing is a recovery in risk appetite after a fairly negative set of central bank meetings for equities," said Adam Hoyes, markets economist at Capital Economics.

"There's probably a little bit of spillover from the consumer confidence data from the U.S. and it looked to be sort of broadly similar in the eurozone as well."

The STOXX 600 .STOXX has fallen about 11% so far in 2022, but it has still outperformed the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 index .SPX, which has declined 18.6% and is on track for its worst yearly performance since 2008.

Energy stocks have been the biggest boost to the STOXX 600 index this year, up 27% while rate-sensitive real estate .SX86P stocks, down 40% on the year, have seen the worst losses so far.

Banks .SX7P rose 0.7%, hitting their highest since March, boosted by shares of Denmark's Jyske Bank JYSK.CO and Danske Bank DANSKE.CO after local peer Sydbank SYDB.COupgraded its full-year net income outlook.

Euro zone bond yields struggled for direction on Thursday as investors took stock of a surge in borrowing costs in the wake of last week's European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

German-based Rheinmetall RHMG.DE jumped 3.4% after the defense firm said it was supplying Ukraine with new logistic trucks.

Europe energy vs STOXXhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3BU5sxo

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.