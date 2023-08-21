European shares rise on energy, healthcare boost

By 0712 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.4% at 449.86 points. The index closed at its lowest level in six weeks on Friday.

Energy stocks .SXEP added 1% as crude prices rose after global supply tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia offset concerns about demand growth amid high interest rates. O/R

Europe's healthcare index .SXDP advanced 0.6% as shares of Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO added 1.3% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the drugmaker.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI added 0.4% in early trade even as official data showed German producer prices in July fell more than expected.

This week, investor focus would be on the Jackson Hole Symposium where European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are expected to provide clues about the interest rate outlook.

Among individual stocks, Adyen ADYEN.AS fell 4.6% after two brokerages downgraded the Dutch digital payments firm.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

