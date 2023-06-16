News & Insights

European shares rise on defensive boost, set for best week in 2 months

June 16, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

By Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 16 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Friday, underpinned by defensive healthcare and utilities stocks at the end of a week that was dominated by major central bank policy decisions.

The continent-wide European STOXX 600 .STOXX index rose 0.4%. The index was on track for weekly gains of 1.4%, its best performance in two months.

The healthcare index .SXDP gained nearly 1% and utilities .SX6P climbed 0.9% to a seven-week peak.

The STOXX 600 had ended Thursday lower after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised borrowing costs and signalled more policy tightening in its fight against sticky inflation, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish pause.

In contrast, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained ultra-easy monetary policy on Friday despite stronger-than-expected inflation, signalling it will remain a dovish outlier among global central banks.

Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM, said there were more similarities than differences between communiques from the Fed and the ECB, while the BoJ remained a clear outlier and added to hopes for looser global monetary policy.

Still, the Bank of England rate decision is due next week and the central bank is likely to raise interest rates by a quarter point to a 15-year high of 4.75%.

Shares of RheinmetallRHMG.DE gained 3.3% after the defence contractor said it expects to strike an ammunition deal worth billions of euros with the German government in the coming weeks.

Shares of Travis PerkinsTPK.L, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, dropped nearly 5% after the company flagged that profit would be hit by challenges in the country's housing market.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

