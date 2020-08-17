European Shares Rise On Chinese Fund Injection

(RTTNews) - European stocks eked out modest gains in cautious trade on Monday after the People's Bank of China injected liquidity into the financial system to help lenders manage upcoming government bond sales.

Investors also looked to the Fed minutes from last month's meeting, due to be released on Wednesday, for more clues on the thinking inside the U.S. central bank.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3 percent to 369.26 after losing 1.2 percent on Friday. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were all up around 0.3 percent.

Roche Holding shares rose over 1 percent after the FDA approved Enspryng for nervous system disorder.

Unibail-Rodamco shares tumbled 3 percent. Responding to recent media reports regarding a potential rights issue, the real estate company said that no decision has been made yet on any of the available additional deleveraging options.

French luxury group LVMH rose 0.3 percent and spirits maker Pernod Ricard advanced 1.7 percent on brokerage upgrades.

Miner Anglo American rose over 2 percent, Antofagasta added 1 percent and Glencore gained 1.4 percent after a massive cash injection into financial markets by the Chinese central bank.

Travel stocks continue to retreat after the United Kingdom added France and other countries to its quarantine list last week. IAG fell over 3 percent and TUI slumped 4.3 percent.

Petropavlovsk surged 5.2 percent after the gold mining company announced the appointment of Maksim Meshcheriakov as Interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Cranswick shares jumped 5.7 percent. The food producer said that trading for the first quarter of the financial year has been strong and it expects retail volumes to begin to normalize through the remainder of the year.

