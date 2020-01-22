European shares rise on China's response to virus; German stocks hit record

European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by a clutch of positive earnings updates and China's effort to contain a virus outbreak, with trade-sensitive German shares hitting record levels for the first time in two years.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.