European Shares Rise On Brexit Deal Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks inched higher on Monday, with hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and easing of Brexit-related anxiety helping support sentiment on a light day on the economic front.

Investors remained hopeful that Britain would be able to avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union despite a cross-party group of politicians voting to postpone the "meaningful vote" on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new divorce deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at 393.46 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was rising 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index was up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.

Austrian sensor maker AMS lost nearly 3 percent after it launched a new takeover offer to acquire Osram Licht AG at an enterprise value about 4.6 billion euros. Shares of the German lighting company slid half a percent.

UBS Group AG shares rallied 2.7 percent on a Bloomberg report that the Swiss banking giant is cutting about 40 jobs in the Asia-Pacific as part of its efforts to cut costs and combine its trading units.

Norwegian recycling technology firm Tomra Systems jumped 8 percent after posting strong quarterly results.

Wirecard soared 7.8 percent. The German payments company has decided to commission the audit firm KPMG to conduct an additional independent audit to clarify fully and independently all accusations raised by the newspaper, Financial Times.

Sartorius shares jumped 4.7 percent after Danaher Corp., a science and technology company, signed an agreement to sell certain of its businesses in the Life Sciences segment to the German pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier for approximately $750 million.

Deutsche Wohnen lost 2.2 percent and Vonovia dropped 1.8 percent as the Berlin government moved to freeze rents.

Reckitt Benckiser Group declined 1.5 percent. The consumer goods company has announced the appointment of Jeff Carr as its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director to succeed Adrian Hennah.

GlaxoSmithKline lost 1 percent as it announced the sale of travel vaccines Rabipur for the prevention of rabies, and Encepur for the prevention of tick-borne encephalitis, to Bavarian Nordic.

Prudential slumped 8 percent. The life insurance and financial services firm has completed the demerger of M&G plc.

Just Eat, an online food order and delivery service, plunged 6.7 percent despite backing its 2019 guidance.

Medical technology business Smith+Nephew lost 8 percent on news that its Chief Executive Officer Namal Nawana will step down from the company, effective on 31 October 2019, to pursue other opportunities outside of the U.K.

