European shares rise on airline surge, upbeat earnings

April 27 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, as airline stocks soared on hopes of state support, while a slew of upbeat earnings added to optimism over signs many countries would soon ease tough lockdown measures.

Shares of Lufthansa LHAG.DE jumped 7.2%, with Berlin expected to decide on state support, while Air France KLM AIRF.PA rose 5.2% after the government said it would give a 7-billion-euros ($7.6 billion) aid package.

Positive quarterly reports also helped. German drugs and pesticides company BAYGn.DE gained 2.8% and Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE jumped 7.7% after their first-quarter earnings topped market expectations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 1.7% by 0720 GMT, following gains in Asian markets after the Bank of Japan pledged to buy unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low.

The European benchmark ended with weekly losses on Friday, hit by the lack of details in a trillion-euro emergency fund agreed by the euro zone leaders. However, investors are pinning hopes on further stimulus expansion by the European Central Bank, which is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Shares in Adidas ADSGn.DE, however, fell 1.6% as it reported a 93% plunge in first-quarter profit, and warned of a deeper hit to second-quarter revenue as lockdowns forced it to close stores.

