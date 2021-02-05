European shares rise in early trading, Germany lags broader rally

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks rose on Friday, tracking an upbeat sentiment from Wall Street on hopes of faster global economic recovery, while Frankfurt shares lagged after data showed a decline in industrial orders.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 5 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Friday, tracking an upbeat sentiment from Wall Street on hopes of faster global economic recovery, while Frankfurt shares lagged after data showed a decline in industrial orders.

The STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.2% and was set for its longest winning streak since late December. The index is also up 3.5% for the week, on track for its best weekly performance since November.

Markets around the world were higher on expectations of a large stimulus by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. MKTS/GLOB

Germany's DAX index .GDAXI fell 0.1% after data showed orders for German-made goods fell more than expected in December, ending a seven-month streak of positive data as restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic dragged down demand from other euro zone countries.

Sanofi SA SASY.PA gained 2.6% as the French drugmaker said it aimed to grow earnings per share this year after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

BNP Paribas BNPP.PA fell 0.4% as charges linked to the pandemic ate into the lender's net profit in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters