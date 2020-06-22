European Shares Rise Despite Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - European shares rose in cautious trade on Monday as investors remained hopeful of a quick economic recovery despite rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and elsewhere across the world.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday and warned the pandemic is entering a "new and dangerous" phase.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent to 366.02 after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index gained around 0.4 percent each, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.

Daimler edged up half a percent. The carmaker is planning to cut an additional 10,000 jobs through 2025, magazine Automobilwoche reported, citing unidentified company sources.

Wirecard AG plunged 32 percent to extend last week's losses. The scandal-hit payment firm withdrew its preliminary results for the financial year 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, saying that the missing 1.9 billion euros of cash on its balance sheet probably does not exist.

Airline Lufthansa slumped 5.6 percent as its top shareholder, Heinz Hermann Thiele, fights a bailout package.

SEGRO rose 1.2 percent. The property development and investment company has announced the sale of City Park Vienna in Austria to Nuveen Real Estate for 65 million euros, in line with December 2019 book value. With the disposal, SEGRO exits from Austria, in line with its strategy.

JD Sports Fashion fell over 2 percent. The retailer confirmed that it has considered a number of strategic options for Go Outdoors and that Go Outdoors' directors have lodged Notice in Court.

Close Brothers Group dropped half a percent. The merchant banking group announced that Adrian Sainsbury has been selected to succeed Preben Prebensen as Chief Executive, effective 21 September 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.