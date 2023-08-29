News & Insights

European shares rise at open with miners leading gains; NN Group shines

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

August 29, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.6%, its highest in two weeks.

European miners .SXPP added 1.7% as copper prices rose on a softer dollar and policy support from top consumer China.

China's finance ministry said in a brief statement on Sunday that it was reducing the 0.1% duty on stock trades.

NN GroupNN.AS advanced 8.4% after the Dutch insurer said its capital position had improved in the first six months of 2023.

Real-estate stocks .SX86P jumped 1.7% in early trade.

UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 1.3% as London investors returned after a public holiday on Monday. BunzlBNZL.L advanced 3.5% after the British business supplies distributor hiked its annual adjusted operating profit forecast.

Telecom ItaliaTLIT.MI added 2.3% after Milan approved two decrees providing for the economy ministry to take a stake of up to 20% in the phone group's landline grid.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

