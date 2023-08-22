European shares rise at open as chipmakers rally; Ubisoft shines

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 up 0.6%

Aug 22 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading gains as chipmakers caught up to an overnight Wall Street rally ahead of Nvidia's earnings, while shares of Ubisoft gained.

By 0711 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX added 0.6%, tracking a 1% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC.

The technology sector .SX8P added 1.3% as chip stocks rallied on optimism surrounding the world's most valuable chipmaker Nvidia NVDA.O ahead of its quarterly results on Wednesday.

Shares of Amsterdam-listed chipmakers ASML Holding N.V. ASML.AS, ASM International N.V ASMI.AS and BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. BESI.AS gained between 1.4% and 2.0%.

Ubisoft EntertainmentUBIP.PA advanced 6.3% after Microsoft MSFT.O said that its acquisition target Activision ATVI.O would sell its non-European streaming rights to the French video game producer.

European miners .SXPP added 1.1%, tracking higher metal prices. MET/L

PrysmianPRY.MI rose 3.9% after the Italian cable maker was selected as 'preferred bidder' for 3 projects in Germany worth EUR 4.5 billion.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.