News & Insights

European shares rise at open as chipmakers rally; Ubisoft shines

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

August 22, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 up 0.6%

Aug 22 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Tuesday, with technology stocks leading gains as chipmakers caught up to an overnight Wall Street rally ahead of Nvidia's earnings, while shares of Ubisoft gained.

By 0711 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX added 0.6%, tracking a 1% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC.

The technology sector .SX8P added 1.3% as chip stocks rallied on optimism surrounding the world's most valuable chipmaker Nvidia NVDA.O ahead of its quarterly results on Wednesday.

Shares of Amsterdam-listed chipmakers ASML Holding N.V. ASML.AS, ASM International N.V ASMI.AS and BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. BESI.AS gained between 1.4% and 2.0%.

Ubisoft EntertainmentUBIP.PA advanced 6.3% after Microsoft MSFT.O said that its acquisition target Activision ATVI.O would sell its non-European streaming rights to the French video game producer.

European miners .SXPP added 1.1%, tracking higher metal prices. MET/L

PrysmianPRY.MI rose 3.9% after the Italian cable maker was selected as 'preferred bidder' for 3 projects in Germany worth EUR 4.5 billion.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
ASML
MSFT
ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.