European shares rise at open, all eyes on c.bank meetings

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 12 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Monday at the start of a week packed with major central bank policy meetings, while shares of Swiss drugmaker Novartis rose after it agreed to buy U.S.-based Chinook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% by 0715 GMT.

Meetings from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are lined up for the week.

The Fed is seen holding rates steady at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, while the ECB is expected to hike interest rates by another quarter percentage point on Thursday to tame stubborn inflation.

NovartisNOVN.S rose 1.1% after it said it has agreed to acquire Seattle-based biotech firm Chinook Therapeutics KDNY.O for up to $3.5 billion.

The European healthcare sector index .SXDP was up 0.6%, while the personal & household sector index .SXQP led gains with a 0.9% rise.

German sportswear maker Adidas ADSGn.DE jumped 3.1% after Bernstein raised its rating on the stock to "outperform" from "market perform".

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.