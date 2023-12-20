European shares rise as UK, German inflation data bolster rate cut bets

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 20 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Wednesday on rising bets of interest rate cuts following softer inflation data from the UK and Germany, while a rise in commodity prices lifted resource stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.3% by 0818 GMT, with energy and telecom sectors leading gains.

Data showed German producer prices fell more than expected in November, while British inflation dropped way more than expected last month, with the headline rate falling to its September 2021 lows, strengthening the case for rate cuts.

The German DAX .GDAXI was up 0.2%, while the UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE jumped 1.3%.

Energy .SXEP shares rose 1.1%, while basic resources .SXPP stocks gained 0.4% on higher prices of most commodities.

TelefonicaTEF.MC jumped 6.3% as the Spanish government is set to acquire around 10% stake in the telecoms giant. The broader sector .SXKP was up 1%.

Deutsche Post DHLn.DE lost 1.3% after U.S. peer FedExFDX.N cut its full-year revenue forecast and reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

