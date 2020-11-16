VOD

European shares rise as strong China data boosts recovery hopes

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

European shares rose on Monday, hovering near their nine-month highs, as strong China data and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine renewed bets for a quicker economic recovery.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 16 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, hovering near their nine-month highs, as strong China data and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine renewed bets for a quicker economic recovery.

China's factory output rose faster than expected in October and retail sales surged as the recovery in the world's second-largest economy from its COVID-19 slump gathered momentum.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.7% by 0805 GMT, with banks .SX7P and travel stocks .SXTP gaining the most.

Vodafone Group VOD.L, the world's second-largest mobile operator, gained 2.6% after it said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance following a "resilient" first-half, despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of COVID-19.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters