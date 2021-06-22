European shares rise as recovery optimism lifts banks, miners

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 22 (Reuters) - European shares crept toward record highs on Tuesday as optimism around a stimulus-led economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed fears of global central banks tightening monetary policies sooner than expected.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0703 GMT, with economically sensitive stocks including banks .SX7P, miners .SXPP and energy stocks .SXEP leading gains.

The group was hammered last week following signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve that inflation was rising more than expected, but European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Monday calmed those fears by saying the euro zone and the United States were "in a different situation".

Investors this week are looking to a host of Federal Reserve speakers to calm market volatility, saying the reaction to last week's meeting was too extreme.

In company news, Italian challenger bank Illimity ILTY.MI rose 2.3% as it said it expected to roughly double its net income in the next two years following a strategic partnership with ION, a privately owned financial data and technology group.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sagarika.jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.