European shares rise as realty gains offset U.S. recession jitters

By Shubham Batra

April 6 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, heading into a long Easter weekend break, as real estate and travel stocks helped outweigh concerns over a U.S. economic slowdown that were triggered by lacklustre data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX inched up 0.5%, set for its third consecutive weekly gain. The real estate shares .SX86P led the gains, rising 1.5%, while personal and household goods stocks .SXKP lost 0.2%.

After a strong start to the year, European equities remained under selling pressure from last month as the recent banking turmoil kept the risk sentiment fragile, with skittish investors fretting about mixed economic data and a looming recession.

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday after data showed private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in March.

Back in the euro zone, German industrial production rose significantly more than expected in February partially due to vehicle manufacturing, up 2% on the previous month.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S edged 0.2% higher after Switzerland instructed the bank to cancel or reduce all outstanding bonus payments for the top three levels of management.

Markets will be closed on Friday and Monday on account of Good Friday and Easter holidays.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.