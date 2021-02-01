European shares rise as miners lead early gains

European shares rose on Monday, bouncing from their worst weekly decline since October helped by a rise in shares of miners after an ongoing retail frenzy shifted its attention to silver.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.8%, with shares of miners including Fresnillo FRES.L, Polymetal International POLYP.L and Boliden AB BOL.ST leading early gains on the index.

Silver has become the latest focus of a frenzied online movement by retail traders to push up values of assets that big fund managers had bet against.

The STOXX 600 had logged declines of over 3% in the previous week, on concerns around the slow roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and as a retail trading frenzy led to a rise in volatility.

German shares .GDAXI rose 1%. Data showed retail sales plunged far more than expected in December as a decision to tighten lockdown measures in the COVID-19 pandemic choked consumer spending in Europe's largest economy.

