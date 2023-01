European shares rise as investors await U.S. inflation data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 adds 0.3%

Jan 12 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday amid caution ahead of U.S. inflation data that could sway the monetary policy direction at the world's largest economy, while Logitech dropped on cutting sales outlook after quarterly miss.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.3% by 0810 GMT.

The focus is on U.S. inflation data due at 1330 GMT, after Federal Reserve policymakers said this week the reading will help them decide on whether they can slow the pace of rate hikes.

The much-anticipated report is expected to show U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% year-on-year in December, moderating from a 7.1% rise in November, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The rate-sensitive tech sector .SX8P fell 0.6%.

Logitech International LOGN.S dropped 13.8% after posting lower earnings and sales between October and December and cutting its sales outlook.

Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE gained 2.3% on posting a 73.5% jump in quarterly earnings as higher sugar and biofuel prices counteracted the impact of rising energy and raw materials costs.

British retailer Tesco TSCO.L fell 0.9% on keeping its full-year profit guidance after it joined retail rivals in reporting stronger than expected Christmas sales.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.