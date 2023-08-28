News & Insights

European shares rise as fresh Chinese measures lift mood, tech stocks rally

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

August 28, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX added 0.7% after posting its first weekly gain in four.

Technology stocks .SX8P advanced 1.5%, their first climb in three sessions, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street. .N

China's finance ministry said on Sunday it was reducing the 0.1% duty on stock trades "in order to invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence."

China-linked sectors such as automakers .SXAP and industrials .SXNP added 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively.

China-exposed luxury heavyweights LVMH LVMH.PA, Kering PRTP.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA added more than 1% each.

Meanwhile, interest rate expectations in the euro zone remained tepid following the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's speech late on Friday at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Markets in the United Kingdom were closed for a summer bank holiday.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

