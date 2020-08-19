European Shares Rise As Focus Turns To Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - European stocks gained ground on Wednesday amid bets for further stimulus measures and on optimism on the vaccine front.

A cautious undertone prevailed ahead of the FOMC's last meeting minutes to be released later in the day, which may provide more clues about an anticipated shift in the monetary policy outlook.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.3 percent to 368.32 after ending 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index also gained about 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent after the release of stronger-than-expected inflation data.

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S surged 5 percent. The company reinstated full-year earnings guidance above its previous forecast.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell fell about 1 percent as crude prices eased on concerns about U.S. fuel demand.

Morrison Supermarkets advanced 1.6 percent amid news that its customers can now buy their groceries via Amazon. Ocado shares rose 1.2 percent.

House building company Persimmon lost 3 percent, a day after reporting a 43 percent fall in pretax profit for the first half of the year.

Public transport company National Express slumped 4.7 percent after it issued an update on board changes.

Utility RWE tumbled 4 percent. The company has launched cash capital increase with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights through accelerated bookbuilding.

Deutz advanced 2 percent. The internal combustion engine manufacturer said that it will reduce its global workforce by up to 1,000 positions by 2022.

In economic releases, Eurozone inflation rose to 0.4 percent in July from 0.3 percent in June, final data from Eurostat revealed - matching the estimate released on July 31.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices was down 0.3 percent, as estimated.

U.K. consumer price inflation rose to a four-month high in July on clothing and petrol prices, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Consumer price inflation rose to 1 percent in July, while the rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 0.6 percent. On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained unexpectedly by 0.4 percent, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in June.

