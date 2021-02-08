European shares rise as Dialog Semi lifts technology stocks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 8 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, after their best weekly gain in nearly three months, as Dialog Semiconductor boosted technology stocks, while hopes remained of a quicker economic recovery against the backdrop of vaccine roll-outs globally.

Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.T and Dialog Semiconductor DLGS.DE said they had agreed for the Japanese chipmaker to buy the Frankfurt-listed chip designer for 4.9 billion euros ($5.90 billion) in cash.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index rose 0.4%, adding to previous week's gains of 3.5%, with technology shares .SX8P rising 1.3%.

Frankfurt shares .GDAXI rose 0.6%, outperforming European peers in early trading.

Most European sector indexes were higher moments after the open.

Global markets also started the week on a stronger footing, with investors keeping a close watch on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package for the United States that is expected to be passed by lawmakers as soon as this month. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

